Grep compatible
pdfgrep tries to be compatible with GNU Grep,
where it makes sense. Many of your favorite grep options are supported (such as
-r,
-i,
-n or
-c).
a commandline utility to search text in PDF files
pdfgrep tries to be compatible with GNU Grep,
where it makes sense. Many of your favorite grep options are supported (such as
-r,
-i,
-n or
-c).
Forgot which PDF contained some information? No problem, just search all of them for the relevant keywords.
GNU Grep's
--color option is supported and enabled by default.
Use the full power of regular expressions for your search! pdfgrep supports POSIX as well as perl compatible regular expressions (PCRE).
pdfgrep is licensed under the GPL version 2 or later.