pdfgrep

a commandline utility to search text in PDF files

Screenshot of pdfgrep
Download v2.1.2 
	git clone https://gitlab.com/pdfgrep/pdfgrep.git

Features

Grep compatible

pdfgrep tries to be compatible with GNU Grep, where it makes sense. Many of your favorite grep options are supported (such as -r, -i, -n or -c).

Search multiple PDFs

Forgot which PDF contained some information? No problem, just search all of them for the relevant keywords.

Color highlights

GNU Grep's --color option is supported and enabled by default.

Regular expressions

Use the full power of regular expressions for your search! pdfgrep supports POSIX as well as perl compatible regular expressions (PCRE).

Free software

pdfgrep is licensed under the GPL version 2 or later.